A new book reveals Facebook's, Amazon's, and Google's business secrets. Here's a breakdown of the key lessons from 'Always Day One.'

While Facebook might have garnered a reputation for ignoring criticism in public, Zuckerberg is said to be much more responsive to the opinions of those close to the company. He regularly hosts internal Q&As to find out "what people are thinking ... what the tone is," Lori Goler, Facebook's human-resources head, told Kantrowitz.