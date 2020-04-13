Always Day One

Discussion
Hi everyone, Alex Kantrowitz here. Looking forward to your questions!
I'll ask the first Q! You did a ton of research and interviews with some fo the folks that built the world's largest tech platforms. What was the biggest "OMG" moment, @kantrowitz?
@rrhoover Hi Ryan! Thanks for the question. A few years ago, I met with Mark Zuckerberg for a briefing on an upcoming announcement. Walking into Facebook headquarters, I expected a typical CEO interaction: a speech followed by limited time for questions. But Zuckerberg instead spent much of our discussion trying to elicit feedback. To him, the meeting wasn’t an opportunity to sell as much as it was a chance to learn. I had studied labor relations in college, exploring how companies develop cultures and how leaders lead. And though I had largely put that life out of my mind as a tech reporter, it all came roaring back. This was not how the “leaders” I was familiar with typically behaved. It set off an investigation. In time, I learned that Zuckerberg and his fellow tech giant CEOs — Sundar Pichai at Google, Jeff Bezos at Amazon, and Satya Nadella at Microsoft — aren’t the prototypical product visionaries I imagined. Instead of coming up with all the ideas and having everyone else execute, they work to spark ideas in their employees and build systems to bring those ideas to life. The request for feedback (built into Facebook’s culture) was a glimpse into one such system. I had never considered writing a book before, but when I saw this shift underway in some of the most powerful firms in the world, I felt an urgency to share this “omg” moment with everyone. If we learn these systems, we'll have a chance to even the playing field with the tech giants.
@kantrowitz iiinteresting. All of those CEOs are extreme outliers so I'm not surprised their leadership doesn't fit the stereotype.
Hi Alex, I’m wondering if you only concentrated on the tech giants in your book or maybe you have tried to compare “normal” people from tech that do their things. Or maybe have you looked into their beginnings or only how they do it now? I’m asking you that because I’m a bit fed up with hearing or reading how the giants are doing stuff when I’m not a giant and I just can’t do it their way most often. Ps. Is your book on audio as well and where?
