This is the latest launch from Alta AI
See Alta AI’s previous launch →
Alta AI Chatbot
Alta AI Chatbot
Build an AI Chatbot with Google Drive and Slack in Minutes
Try out Alta's free AI chatbot builder and share your custom branded AI chatbot in minutes. Easily connect with Google Drive and Slack and embed on your website or mobile app with one line of code. Upgrade to get more chat messages and access GPT-4.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Alta AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for trying out Alta's AI Chatbot! Are there other integrations you would like to see added?"
The makers of Alta AI Chatbot
About this launch
Alta AI
Build an AI Chatbot with Google Drive and Slack in Minutes
9
reviews
377
followers
Alta AI Chatbot by
Alta AI
was hunted by
Son Ca Vu
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Son Ca Vu
and
Scott Ostler
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Alta AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on March 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
13
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
