Alpina Changelog
Reduce churn by engaging your customers in new releases
Create unlimited changelogs for your products, integrate them in dropdown form using JS or simply link to your dedicated changelog page to keep your customers in the loop about the newest features, improvements and bug fixes.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Business
by
Alpina Changelog
About this launch
Alpina Changelog
Reduce churn by engaging your customers in new releases
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Alpina Changelog by
Alpina Changelog
was hunted by
Adam
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Business
. Made by
Adam
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
Alpina Changelog
is not rated yet. This is Alpina Changelog's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#140
