Home
→
Product
→
AlphaCTR
AlphaCTR
Your personal AI creative artist is here
Visit
Upvote 7
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The first ever AI platform trained to generate high performance thumbnails and ad creatives. Get hundreds of high performance image options in just a few clicks.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
AlphaCTR
About this launch
AlphaCTR
Your personal AI creative artist is here
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
AlphaCTR by
AlphaCTR
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Varun Mayya
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
AlphaCTR
is not rated yet. This is AlphaCTR's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report