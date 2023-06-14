Products
AlphaCTR

AlphaCTR

Your personal AI creative artist is here

The first ever AI platform trained to generate high performance thumbnails and ad creatives. Get hundreds of high performance image options in just a few clicks.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
AlphaCTR
About this launch
AlphaCTR
AlphaCTR - Your personal AI creative artist is here
AlphaCTR by
AlphaCTR
was hunted by
Aditya
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Varun Mayya
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
AlphaCTR
is not rated yet. This is AlphaCTR's first launch.
