AlphaBot

The first AI bot syncing with human expertise in real time

Free Options
Enhance your business with AlphaBot! It chats with customers, pings you for missing knowledge in real time, learns on the go, and ensures conversations never hit a dead end.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Bots
 by
AlphaBot
About this launch
reviews
24
followers
Agnieszka
in Customer Success, Customer Communication, Bots. Made by
Mateusz Młodawski
and
Paweł Szot
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
