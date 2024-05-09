Launches
AlphaBot
AlphaBot
The first AI bot syncing with human expertise in real time
Enhance your business with AlphaBot! It chats with customers, pings you for missing knowledge in real time, learns on the go, and ensures conversations never hit a dead end.
by
AlphaBot
About this launch
AlphaBot by
AlphaBot
was hunted by
Agnieszka
in
. Made by
Mateusz Młodawski
and
Paweł Szot
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
