Alpaca x IFTTT

API Stock Broker Alpaca Offers Commission Free Trading, Raises $6 Million in Funding, Tops $6 Billion in Transactions Alpaca, a Y Combinator Alumni that is a "developer-first API stockbroker," reports that it has surpassed $1 billion in transactions after one year of operation. Meanwhile, Alpaca says it has raised $6 million in new funding. Alpaca says that over 11 million active traders worldwide are using their service via TradingView the "world's largest social trading platform and community of active retail investors."