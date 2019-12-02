Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Alpaca x IFTTT
Alpaca x IFTTT
Trigger stock trades from literally anywhere
Productivity
Fintech
+ 3
Trade any stock programmatically based on any IFTTT trigger. Buy Domino's stock every time you order a pizza, flash your IoT bulbs around your house any time a stock you own increases by 10%; the sky is the limit 🙂
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Alpaca nabs $6M for stocks API so anyone can build a Robinhood
Stock trading app Robinhood is valued at $7.6 billion, but it only operates in the U.S. Freshly funded fintech startup Alpaca does the dirty work so developers worldwide can launch their own competitors to that investing unicorn. Like the Stripe of stocks, Alpaca's API handles the banking, se...
API Stock Broker Alpaca Offers Commission Free Trading, Raises $6 Million in Funding, Tops $6 Billion in Transactions
Alpaca, a Y Combinator Alumni that is a "developer-first API stockbroker," reports that it has surpassed $1 billion in transactions after one year of operation. Meanwhile, Alpaca says it has raised $6 million in new funding. Alpaca says that over 11 million active traders worldwide are using their service via TradingView the "world's largest social trading platform and community of active retail investors."
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send