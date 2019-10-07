Almanac
As an avid fan of collaborative products like Figma, Airtable, and Github, it’s SUPER COOL to see the same kind of tools launch for business knowledge and professional development. Almanac is already loaded with hundreds of primo articles covering topics like product management, design, marketing, recruiting, and more. Their tools and templates make it easy to create, copy, and curate documents in your own workspace. 👨🍳👌 If you’re looking to up your game, there’s a ton of information already packed in here, and with today’s launch you can even contribute too. Click on over! 👉
Hey there Product Hunt, Adam here, cofounder of Almanac, a documentation platform that's 10x faster than Google Docs to find, use, and improve knowledge you need at work every day. 🚀 We started Almanac because in our careers in tech, we were spending more time building and rebuilding the same systems and processes than doing actual work. While we were stuck with Confluence, our fellow engineers and designers had tools like GitHub and Figma that enabled them to build and collaborate all in one place. We started Almanac to bring Github-like organization to documents for everyone else. 💥 How Almanac works: - Discover mission-critical docs from our free layer of 500+ tools, templates, and guides created by the most talented people in tech. 🌎 - Copy and customize docs in your own workspaces, with version lineage and tight permissions to keep your docs structured and clean over time. 📝 - Collaborate on docs with your team, and publish them so others can build on your work! 📈 And we’re just getting started. Next up: - Figma-esque real-time collaboration - Merge request flows and changelogs a la Github - Group-based sharing and newsfeeds - Syncing and integrations We hope Almanac can open up access to the knowledge you need to be your best self at work. 🙏Thanks again for helping us make Almanac something great—we look forward to hearing from you! Warmly, Adam & the Almanac Team
I’ve observed a lot of founders and a lot of content operations. Almanac combines the best of both. Definitely check it out. Congrats to the team!
I love how this team has focused on providing proven tactics, templates and frameworks - not just high level advice.
The work put in to making top content consistently accessible is really brilliant and the resulting structure is exceptionally easy to use and learn from.