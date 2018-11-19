Log InSign up
ALMA's Wildfire Relief Fund

Support the CA wildfire relief in <30 seconds.

Want the simplest way to support wildfire relief? We've made it easy for you. Join ALMA's Wildfire Relief fund, support great local nonprofits. Donate with Apple Pay or whatever is easiest for you. 100% of your donation goes directly to charity.

How to Help California Fire VictimsThree wildfires in California have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed thousands of homes. So far, dozens of people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more are missing. Vast expanses of land have been scorched in Northern California by the Camp Fire - the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history - and in Southern California by the Woolsey and Hill Fires.
Coming together to support wildfires reliefIt's been amazing to see the community come together and support victims & relief efforts from the devastating wildfires in California. The wildfires in California this month have been the most deadly and destructive in state history. Over 200,000 acres have burned in the fire, killing more than 70 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Michelle RittenhouseMakerPro@michelle_morris · Co-founder of ALMA. Former PM @ Airbnb.
Hi Product Hunt! We're ALMA, and our mission is to make philanthropy easy. About a year ago, the wildfire destroyed homes and neighborhoods in Sonoma. We could taste the smoke in the air in San Francisco. We wanted to help, but found it surprisingly hard to know how to donate best. News sites were publicizing lists of nonprofits, but required us to do our own research and pick which nonprofits to support. This time around, ALMA is here to make it simple. For the recent California wildfires, we've created a fund of six local nonprofits helping with relief efforts. Join a fund, pay with Apple Pay (or whatever is easiest), and get a tax receipt. 100% of your donation is sent directly to the nonprofits - we're even covering credit card processing fees. Since launching last week, this fund has raised over $2,000 and was getting donations at about $2/min over the weekend. Giving back made easy.
