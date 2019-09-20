Discussion
Heidi Helen Pilypas
A beautiful app with a lot of care from a talented developer!
Allegory is a best in class iOS 13 notes app. TL;DR: A beautiful notes app with all the new iOS 13 features, using brilliant custom animations whilst retaining an iOS-centric UI. Focus on writing, whilst retaining powerful features. It contains dark mode support, a standalone Watch app, universal app, Today Extension, iMessage Stickers, Siri shortcuts, iCloud sync, CoreHaptics, VisionKit, ContextMenus, Natural Language, PencilKit, export to files, markdown support, biometric locks, custom app icons and themes, URL Schemes, custom action extension, accessibility and VoiceOver enhancements, it’s localised, and much more. You're going to love it. If you have any feedback or thoughts, I'd love to hear them! ✌️
