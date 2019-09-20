Log InSign up
Allegory

Allegory is a beautiful and powerful notes app with a heavy focus on new iOS 13 features. The slick animations complement the app’s iOS-centric UI, whilst the powerful set of features enhance the usability. ✏️💙
Heidi Helen Pilypas
A beautiful app with a lot of care from a talented developer!
Allegory is a best in class iOS 13 notes app. TL;DR: A beautiful notes app with all the new iOS 13 features, using brilliant custom animations whilst retaining an iOS-centric UI. Focus on writing, whilst retaining powerful features. It contains dark mode support, a standalone Watch app, universal app, Today Extension, iMessage Stickers, Siri shortcuts, iCloud sync, CoreHaptics, VisionKit, ContextMenus, Natural Language, PencilKit, export to files, markdown support, biometric locks, custom app icons and themes, URL Schemes, custom action extension, accessibility and VoiceOver enhancements, it’s localised, and much more. You're going to love it. If you have any feedback or thoughts, I'd love to hear them! ✌️
I used this app during its beta, and the level of care and attention to detail in the user experience is great. The note-taking interface itself is very focused and distraction free, but the app itself has a bunch of powerful customization options.
