Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Allchemy
Allchemy

Allchemy

Infinite AI-powered alchemy game, inspired by Little Alchemy

Free
Embed
Start with four items: Air, Earth, Fire, Wind, and create anything your heart desires. A twist on classic alchemy games like Little Alchemy - AI chooses the outcome of combining any two items.
Launched in
Free Games
Artificial Intelligence
Games
 by
Allchemy
About this launch
Allchemy
AllchemyInfinite AI-powered alchemy game, inspired by Little Alchemy
0
reviews
11
followers
Allchemy by
Allchemy
was hunted by
Finlay
in Free Games, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Finlay
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Allchemy
is not rated yet. This is Allchemy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-