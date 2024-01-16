Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Allchemy
Allchemy
Infinite AI-powered alchemy game, inspired by Little Alchemy
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Start with four items: Air, Earth, Fire, Wind, and create anything your heart desires. A twist on classic alchemy games like Little Alchemy - AI chooses the outcome of combining any two items.
Launched in
Free Games
Artificial Intelligence
Games
by
Allchemy
About this launch
Allchemy
Infinite AI-powered alchemy game, inspired by Little Alchemy
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Allchemy by
Allchemy
was hunted by
Finlay
in
Free Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Finlay
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Allchemy
is not rated yet. This is Allchemy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report