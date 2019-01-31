All Your Passwords
The open source swift macOS password manager
The 100% swift, 100% open source macOS password manager.
That's 200% password managing power.
This app does not sync your passwords anywhere. Everything stays on your mac. All of your passwords are stored on your mac in an encrypted sqlite database.
Keep your passwords on your computer and in your control.
Sean WalkerMaker@swlkr · Takes hikes 🏔 makes sites 👨💻
Hello Product Hunt! I'm Sean, the maker of All Your Passwords. Just want to thank everyone who followed along at dev.to, I've been blogging about this project since Jan 1st and I probably wouldn't have made the progress I have in the last 30 days without people clicking unicorn buttons, so thanks for those ❤ and 🦄. — All Your Passwords is a macOS exclusive, open source password manager without cloud syncing. 🔥 The fire I'm aware that there are a lot of password managers. Even open source ones. I didn't make this because it's a new thing, I made it because I loved my current password manager, until they started trying to move everyone over to a cloud syncing subscription. That was the final straw for me. 🦄 The mission I tried a bunch of other password managers, open source ones, not open source ones, nothing felt quite as good as my previous password manager, so I set out to take the most minimum set of features I could get away with and make a brand new 100% swift password manager in 30 days, alongside my full time job. That's right! No electron, no clouds, just you and your passwords in a relatively well designed app. With All Your Passwords you can: - Manage your passwords 😅 - Use the handy, dandy keyboard shortcuts to quickly sign in places - Save your precious battery life by not running yet another electron app - Be sure that your passwords are safe and sound on your computer
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
Great job Sean! Loved to follow along your daily posts on making this app, and congrats on finally launching
Sean WalkerMaker@swlkr · Takes hikes 🏔 makes sites 👨💻
@frcbls Thanks! I'm just glad you didn't block me with my daily progress spam 😬
Skyler Westby@skyler_westby
This is a great idea. So many password managers are horrible. Can't wait to try it out.
Sean WalkerMaker@swlkr · Takes hikes 🏔 makes sites 👨💻
@skyler_westby It's true. Plus they aren't open source, how can you trust them?! Don't forget to use the code ph-50 to get 50% off 😉
