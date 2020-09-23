discussion
Saba Mohebpour
Maker
Hiring
CEO,Spocket |Techstars | Forbes under 30
Hey Product Hunt!! I’m Saba - the founder of AliScraper. We are so excited to be launching the AliScraper to the Product Hunt community! A bit about our team: we started off in the e-commerce space by building Spocket, the largest dropshipping platform of US and EU products. We knew that in order to serve our retailers even better, we needed to give them a complete dropshipping experience, which meant giving them access to AliExpress products as well. So we built AliScraper. AliScraper is a completely separate tool for AliExpress dropshipping - Spocket still has the US and EU products you know and love, but now you can import AliExpress products to your Spocket account with the AliScraper. With the new AliScraper Chrome Extension, dropshipping AliExpress products has never been easier. This free tool automates dropshipping on your online store via Spocket. How does it work you ask? Well, install the Chrome Extension and head over to AliExpress to start choosing items you want to sell. With a few clicks, you can instantly import AliExpress products into your online store and automate your dropshipping business. With AliScraper, you can build your online store in under 30 minutes and anyone can build their store with no upfront cost! Some key features of AliScraper include: - Fast import with one click: Automatically import AliExpress dropshipping products without the back and forth hassle. - 24/7 Customer Support: A dedicated support team available to help you with your AliExpress dropshipping at any time. - Process hundreds of orders instantly with Spocket: One-click bulk processing for hundreds of products at a time is accessible through Spocket. - Check AliExpress delivery options with ease: Easily identify courier options that work with your customers, and simplify tracking packages. - Fulfill AliExpress Dropshipping orders faster: Complete the fulfillment cycle faster and spend more time on building your brand. AliScraper is available on your favorite ecomm platforms: - Shopify: https://www.spocket.co/integrati... - BigCommerce: https://www.spocket.co/integrati... - Wix: https://www.spocket.co/integrati... - WooCommerce: https://www.spocket.co/integrati... We are excited to launch AliScraper to the world. Let me know if you have any questions or feedback - we are all ears! PS - In light of the AliScraper launch, we are offering a special promotion. For 24-hours only, the AliScraper is completely free to download for the Product Hunt community! https://www.aliscraper.com/
