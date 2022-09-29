Products
Alinea
Alinea
Open source headless CMS
Alinea is an open source content management system written in TypeScript. Structure, edit and query content with any web framework. Installed as a single NPM package you get going without setting up databases, environments or any other services.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Alinea
About this launch
Alinea
Open source headless CMS
Alinea by
Alinea
was hunted by
Ben Merckx
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Ben Merckx
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Alinea
is not rated yet. This is Alinea's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#184
