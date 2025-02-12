Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Alice.tech
Alice.tech
AI-Powered Exam Prep
Visit
Upvote 68
Alice turns generic course materials into personalized learning and exam prep using AI. We're Duolingo for students’ exam prep – and more than 3,000 students have already used Alice to improve their grades.
Launch tags:
Education
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
School
30% off the first payment
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Alice.tech
AI-Powered Exam Prep
Follow
68
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Alice.tech by
Alice.tech
was hunted by
Kim Rants
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
School
. Made by
Kim Rants
,
Richárd Novozánszky
,
Peter Vang
,
Raaman Bales
,
Christian Kiær
,
Pernille Holm
and
Patrick G
. Featured on February 13th, 2025.
Alice.tech
is not rated yet. This is Alice.tech's first launch.