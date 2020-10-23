Alfred Custom Web Searches
I'm an avid user of Alfred and have ended up creating loads of custom web searches over the years. I decided to publish my list of searches using Pory so others could benefit (and contribute to!) from my efforts. I also decided to create custom icons for each of these web searches because I wanted them to look good in the Alfred Themes that I design: Also, this is my 2500th hunt (!!), which happens to coincide with @rrhoover's last day as CEO of Product Hunt and to commemorate both milestones, you can use code 'rrhoover' to get 70% off my icons. Would love your feedback and any suggestions for icons or searches that I should add!
Chris's protips on using Alfred have saved me HOURS UPON HOURS of time. This is a fantastic resource. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
