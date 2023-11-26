Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Alfred Chat
Alfred Chat

Alfred Chat

Answer customer questions instantly with Alfred

Free Options
Embed
Instantly answer customer questions by training your own ChatGPT in a few clicks. Alfred allows you to connect mutliple data sources (PDF, CSV, websites & more) to train your very own ChatGPT-powered chatbot.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
 by
Alfred Chat
About this launch
Alfred Chat
Alfred ChatAnswer customer questions instantly with Alfred
0
reviews
8
followers
Alfred Chat by
Alfred Chat
was hunted by
Kevin Piacentini
in Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence, CRM. Made by
Kevin Piacentini
and
Aurélien Brabant
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Alfred Chat
is not rated yet. This is Alfred Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-