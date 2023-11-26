Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Alfred Chat
Alfred Chat
Answer customer questions instantly with Alfred
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Instantly answer customer questions by training your own ChatGPT in a few clicks. Alfred allows you to connect mutliple data sources (PDF, CSV, websites & more) to train your very own ChatGPT-powered chatbot.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
by
Alfred Chat
About this launch
Alfred Chat
Answer customer questions instantly with Alfred
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Alfred Chat by
Alfred Chat
was hunted by
Kevin Piacentini
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
CRM
. Made by
Kevin Piacentini
and
Aurélien Brabant
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Alfred Chat
is not rated yet. This is Alfred Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report