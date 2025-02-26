Subscribe
The next generation of Alexa
Talk naturally
Chat from anywhere, flow between topics, and easily redirect.

All done. More fun.
Get help tackling even more tasks with thoughtful solutions.

Tailored to you
Enjoy a personalized experience based on your preferences.
The next generation of Alexa
Alexa+ by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Task Management, Amazon, Bots. Made by
Panos Panay
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
