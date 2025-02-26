Launches
Alexa+
Alexa+
The next generation of Alexa
Visit
Upvote 71
Talk naturally
Chat from anywhere, flow between topics, and easily redirect.
All done. More fun.
Get help tackling even more tasks with thoughtful solutions.
Tailored to you
Enjoy a personalized experience based on your preferences.
Launch tags:
Task Management
Amazon
Bots
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Alexa+
The next generation of Alexa
71
Points
2
Comments
Alexa+ by
Alexa+
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Task Management
Amazon
Bots
. Made by
Panos Panay
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Alexa+
is not rated yet. This is Alexa+'s first launch.