Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Airy
Airy
Reflection journal that grows with you
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Effortlessly journal, reflect, and track emotions with Airy and receive AI-powered insights, just by talking.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Airy
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Airy
Reflection journal that grows with you
5
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Airy by
Airy
was hunted by
Bill Qin
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Steven Zhang
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Airy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Airy's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report