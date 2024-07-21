Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Airy
Airy

Airy

Reflection journal that grows with you

Free
Effortlessly journal, reflect, and track emotions with Airy and receive AI-powered insights, just by talking.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Airy
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
About this launch
Airy
AiryReflection journal that grows with you
5reviews
22
followers
Airy by
Airy
was hunted by
Bill Qin
in Productivity, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Steven Zhang
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Airy
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. This is Airy's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-