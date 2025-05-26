Launches
Airweave
Let Agents Search Any App
Airweave is an open-source dev tool that lets agents search any app. It connects to apps, databases, or document stores and turns their contents into searchable knowledge bases for agents.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Airweave
Lennert Jansen
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Lennert Jansen
Rauf Akdemir
. Featured on May 27th, 2025.
Airweave
is not rated yet. This is Airweave's first launch.