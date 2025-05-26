Subscribe
Let Agents Search Any App
Airweave is an open-source dev tool that lets agents search any app. It connects to apps, databases, or document stores and turns their contents into searchable knowledge bases for agents.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Built with

About this launch
Let Agents Search Any App
