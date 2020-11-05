airtape v2

discussion
Hamed Montazeri
MakerI was young and I needed to ship...
🎉🎉🎉 Hi Hunters, My name is Hamed and I'm the founder and maker of airtape. So happy to announce v2 here today. It finally reached a stable version with the new features like video chat and progressive uploading. I've been working on it quite some time now. The reason I started this project to begin with, was the ongoing pandemic and the need to record high quality audio for my podcast with my co-hosts and guests. As we all enjoyed using it, it was just a no-brainer to shape it into a product you all could enjoy. A little about myself. I'm a full-stack software engineer and consultant with about 10 years of experience in the field. Mostly building web applications and backend systems for clients. This is my first entrepreneurial endeavor and it all happened naturally. I didn't know early this year that I'm going to work on and release a SaaS which makes me even happier that it all worked out. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to comment here or send me a dm on Twitter (@montazham_).
