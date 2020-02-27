Airtable Scripting Block

Discussion
Alex Dytrych
Maker
Hello, Product Hunt! At Airtable, we want to make custom software creation more accessible by giving people a wide array of approachable and flexible tools. Our latest tool for customizing your workflow is the new scripting block, which you can use to edit, write, and run short scripts inside your Airtable databases. With a little JavaScript, you can reduce the amount of time spent on repetitive tasks, uncover deeper insights, enrich your data—all in a fully-hosted environment with documentation and autocomplete personalized to your base. We’ve spent a bunch of time making the scripting block accessible for less experienced coders, with customizable templates and loads of interactive examples. If you’re used to writing formulas, you can probably change an example script to suit your needs. The applications for scripting block are really broad—so, to give you a better sense of what scripting block can do, here’s a few examples of scripts made by people in our community: ✏️ Automatically add default values for every field type: https://community.airtable.com/t... 🔮 Forecast sales by month for the next three years: https://community.airtable.com/t... 📆 Detect scheduling conflicts: https://community.airtable.com/t... 📣 Track where you’ve published social media content: https://community.airtable.com/t... The scripting block is available on the Airtable Pro plan, so if you’re already on a Pro plan, go ahead and add a scripting block to one of your bases. The documentation includes several example scripts that you can use to get started! If you’re not on a Pro plan, you can still take scripting block for a test run: 👉 If you're brand-new to Airtable, sign up today for a free 14-day trial of scripting block and our other premium features: https://try.airtable.com/scripting 👉 If you're an existing Airtable user and you already had your initial free trial, you're in luck—click to activate a new 14-day Pro trial: https://airtable.com/scriptingbl...! P.S. we’re hiring! Check out https://airtable.com/careers to learn more.
