Howdy Product Hunt! AirSend team here! AirSend lets you send messages, have voice/video calls, share and organize files, manage tasks, and keep notes all in one place to get work done better and faster. Our vision is to bring the most useful collaboration tools into one space to get work done with clients quickly and easily. AirSend is great for businesses that work with clients and small teams. We’re a small, remote-working team, and currently we get 90% of our work done using AirSend. Here’s a summary of AirSend’s best functionalities: Super Powered Messaging - Ultra-fast, effortless messaging from any device (web, desktop and mobile). Know when team members and clients see your messages as soon as it happens with read receipts. Unlimited free voice/video calls and screen-sharing - Enough said here. :) Secure Private Channels - Private Channels let you collaborate with clients and team members easily and securely. Public Channels for customer support - Startups, indie developers, or anyone else can easily make a public chatroom to gather feedback and answer questions on their products. Built-in file storage (free up to 100GB) - Store and organize your files directly within Channels with unlimited automatic versioning. Built-in Wiki to keep notes - Each Channel has a built-in Wiki with Latex and full Markdown support. Built-in task management - Track and complete your to-do with the task section. Desktop apps for Windows, Mac and Linux - Enough said here. :) G-Suite and Office 365 integration - Easily send emails from Gmail to AirSend with our free Google add-on, and collaborate on documents with AirSend’s Office 365 Integration. AirSend is completely FREE for personal use, and we're offering AirSend Pro free for a year for anyone who signs up before Nov. 15. We’d love for you to check us out. Thank you again for your support! We’ve been working hard, and a lot more exciting features are coming up. We'll keep you posted! :)
