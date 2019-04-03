Log InSign up
Airline Ratings by Claim Compass

Find out how often your airline is delayed and more

ClaimCompass' Airline Rating tool compares all airlines based on their 2019 claim processing performance for flight delays and cancellations helping you choose the best airline next time you fly.
Airline Ratings 2019: the Best... and the WorstAt ClaimCompass, we like to keep track of airlines' on-time performance. Although very long delays are still the exception rather than the rule, a signification portion of flights worldwide don't arrive as scheduled.
The ClaimCompass Blog
Tristan Pollock
Tristan PollockHunterHiring@writerpollock · Venture Partner at 500 Startups
As a frequent traveler and digital nomad, this airline tracker helps me make smarter decisions when flying based on the airline's track record of cancellations, delays, and compensation for such unfortunate events.
Alexander SuminMaker@alexander_sumin · CMO, Co-founder, ClaimCompass
@writerpollock Hey Tristan! Thanks for hunting us! We've been gathering that data for a while and hope you find it useful! Let myself or @thomasbusson2 know if you have any questions!
