Airline Ratings by Claim Compass

ClaimCompass' Airline Rating tool compares all airlines based on their 2019 claim processing performance for flight delays and cancellations helping you choose the best airline next time you fly.
Tristan PollockHunterHiring@writerpollock · Venture Partner at 500 Startups
As a frequent traveler and digital nomad, this airline tracker helps me make smarter decisions when flying based on the airline's track record of cancellations, delays, and compensation for such unfortunate events.
Alexander SuminMaker@alexander_sumin · CMO, Co-founder, ClaimCompass
@writerpollock Hey Tristan! Thanks for hunting us! We've been gathering that data for a while and hope you find it useful! Let myself or @thomasbusson2 know if you have any questions!
