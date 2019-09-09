Discussion
Alexander Gamanyuk
Hey Product Hunters! We've been using Airchat internally at botmakers.net for the last year and today decided to make it available for everyone. The are a few use cases that worked for us especially great: - *Lead generation*. Bots engage with your website visitors with a personalized welcome message and convert the visitors to leads. - *Recruiting*. We interviewed a few people during just the first a couple of weeks. The bots were visible only to people who live close to our HQ. To do that we used Airchat geolocation triggers. - *Decreased SaaS churn*. The bots asked existing customers with unpaid subscription to add a second payment method. Once the card is added the Airchat bots used native Stripe integration to validate the card and add it directly to a customer on Stripe. - *Decreased credit card churn*. We used Airchat bots to ask existing customers with only 1 card attached to add a second card. Then, when Stripe tries to charge the primary card and the payment failed, it tries the second card too. As you can expect it significantly increases chances to collect money from the subscribers. Please try Aricaht and let us know what you think https://airchat.us/. ps: There is a special lifetime offer for ProductHunt visitors, don't miss it.
