2 Reviews
Nino Karas
AirCare is literally a revolutionary product . It helped Macedonian people realize the poor air quality and started a whole movement in the country. I'm using the app for the past couple of years as my primary source for air quality info. Well designed app with a clear location-aware dashboard. Kudos @jovanovski and the entire team.
Maker
I have been working on AirCare as a project for over 5 years. Coming from Macedonia, a country that has air pollution sometimes x20 the EU limit, I decided to help people stay informed and up to date on anything air related. 5 years later, AirCare has over 200.000 downloads, a very active and vocal userbase and has triggered many protests against air pollution. I've now quit my job to focus full time on helping get important air quality information in the hands of citizens, activists and decision-makers alike. So far, we're live in 11 Balkan countries, with lots more coming soon. We've been featured by Google, Forbes, BBC, The Guardian, UN and NASA blogs, and I've even held a TED talk about the story of AirCare. I'd love to get your feedback on our app, how we can make it even better and more useful in the global fight against pollution and climate change! 💪
Amazing product! Using it on daily basis at least 4-5 times per day. Keep up the good work 🚀🚀🚀
