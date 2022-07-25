Products
This is the latest launch from AirCare
See AirCare’s 3 previous launches →
AirCare 2.0
Ranked #17 for today
AirCare 2.0
App to track air quality, pollen, UV and fires
☁️ Factories polluting your air? Know the AQI on AirCare
🔥 Wildfires in your area? Track the smoke with AirCare
🏖 Beach time without sunburn? Follow the UV index on AirCare
🌱 Pollen ruining your day? See the current and forecast on AirCare
AirCare
About this launch
AirCare 2.0 by
AirCare
was hunted by
Gorjan Jovanovski
in
Android
,
Climate Tech
,
Apple
. Made by
Gorjan Jovanovski
,
Dragan Gelevski
and
Marija Andreska
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
AirCare
is rated
5/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on January 30th, 2018.
