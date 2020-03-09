Discussion
Steven Hylands
Maker
👋Hi Product Hunters, I’m Steven, co-founder of AirCare alongside @bloudermilk. Last year we independently woke up to the climate emergency facing our planet. Months later we happened to meet in https://techimpactmakers.com, and decided to work on a project together as part of https://fixathon.io. Our main goal was to make it ridiculously easy for anyone to understand the climate impact of flying. We’ve all seen metrics like “Tonnes of CO2” but it’s hard for the average person to put that into perspective. AirCare brings clarity to carbon – here’s how it works: - Forward your flight booking email to impact@air.care or manually enter flights on https://air.care - Check your inbox for your climate impact report detailing the estimated carbon emissions and how much Arctic sea ice is likely to have melted as a result. - Compensate by purchasing a Gold Standard carbon offset for your air travel or review alternative travel methods should you wish to reconsider flying. Since launching we’ve also partnered with tech events who offset their speaker’s air travel and raised awareness of the climate emergency among their attendees. We provide these events with their own custom page to send to their attendees amongst other benefits. To date we’ve worked with: New Adventures (https://newadventuresconf.com/) IAM Weekend (https://www.iam-internet.com/wee...) Brighton SEO https://www.brightonseo.com/) UX London (https://2020.uxlondon.com/) We’d love to hear any feedback or ideas on how we can improve AirCare, so please let us know what you think!
