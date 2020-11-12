discussion
Thanks, Nicolas! We are a group of LiveRamp data integration veterans who individually built and maintained more than 1,000 integrations. Our ambition is to commoditize data integration pipelines, and to solve the data integration problem, for good. We started building Airbyte in July 2020 out of frustration with Singer and other open-source ETL projects. While more and more companies try to leverage their data, a new data source option becomes available every day. Only a well-structured open-source project can address the long tail of integrations. Existing closed-source ETL tools can't due to the ROI of adding a single, rarely used integration. Here is how Airbyte is unique in its approach: - Airbyte’s connectors are usable out of the box through a UI and an API, with monitoring, scheduling and orchestration. Our ambition is to support 50+ connectors by EOY 2020. - Airbyte runs connectors as Docker containers, so they can be built in the language of your choice. - Airbyte components are modular, and you can decide to use subsets of the features to better fit your data infrastructure (e.g., orchestration with Airflow or K8s or Airbyte…). - Airbyte integrates with DBT for the transformation piece, hence the EL(T). Contrary to Singer, Airbyte uses a single repo to standardize, test, and maintain high quality core connectors. And we make it trivial for you to build your own connectors. Our goal is to address the long tail of connectors with the help of the community. Give it a spin: https://github.com/airbytehq/air..., and let us know what you think! We’re here for any questions you may have.
Hey all, I’m the other co-founder of Airbyte. Just a note here. Today, our early version supports many sources (Salesforce, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Stripe, Hubspot, Marketo, Shopify, GitHub, Postgres, Rest APIs, Google Sheets, MySQL, etc.) and 4 destinations (Snowflake, BigQuery, Postgres and CSV). We’re releasing new sources every day and hope to support more than 50 by the end of the year. Since 10/24, the community has been working on sources (DynamoDB, Trello, CSV, JSON, Hive, etc.) and a destination (MySQL), most of which are not yet published. Adding integrations and improving the platform will be our focus for the next year. Connectors and orchestration will always remain open sourced. Long term, we will monetize our project with enterprise features (support, hosting and management, privacy compliance, role and access management, SSO, etc.). Thanks!
Company are aggregating more and more data that are siloed into more and more tools. Data teams end up needing to building and maintaining more and more connectors to leverage their data. This situation is only getting worse. You need a solution like Airbyte to connect and aggregate all your data sources. And it’s open source! 🤩
Congrats on the launch! Sounds interesting, I will share it with our team at Uplow as this is a common issue with our BQ warehouse. Keep it up guys!