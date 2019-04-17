Airbase is the first all-in-one platform for spend management. Businesses use it to manage expense approvals, pay vendors (via physical / virtual cards, ACH or check), and automate the bulk of spend related accounting.
Thejo KoteMakerHiring@thejo · Founder and CEO, Airbase
Hey Product Hunt, Airbase founder here. One of the biggest challenges I faced as I built and scaled my first company was staying on top of the money we spent. It's manageable when you're a small company, but becomes very hard as you're growing. There is a different system for everything - requests and approvals, payments (corporate cards, ACH, check), expense reports, invoice processing etc. It's impossible to have good control and any sort of visibility into what you're spending money on. After selling my previous company, I decided to build a solution for this from the ground up. Airbase is the first all-in-one platform that brings every step involved in spending and tracking money into one system. This makes life a lot easier for finance teams and reduces the burden on the rest of the team. With Airbase, you can do all of this and more in a single platform: - Replace ad-hoc requests on Slack and e-mail with a simple pre-approval workflow. - Manage all of your payments - physical cards, virtual cards, ACH, check - in one place. - Use virtual cards to pay for online subscriptions— pay one vendor with one card and set spend limits. No more handing out cards with large limits to the entire team. - Get a detailed audit trail for every transaction the moment a dollar is spent. - Automate the bulk of your accounting and close books faster. (We integrate with your ledger-Quickbooks, Netsuite, Xero or Intacct) We're fortunate to have some awesome companies like Gusto, Segment, Getaround, Doximity, Netlify and many others as customers. This new approach is just the beginning of our journey. We would love your feedback and comments. Thejo Founder, Airbase
Javier Pérez Giménez@javier_perez_gimenez
Todo muy bien explicado
