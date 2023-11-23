Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
aiPDF
aiPDF
Just another AI tool for chatting with docs, only better :)
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
aiPDF is your AI assistant that can scan, understand and "chat" with all your documents. It summarises massive docs in seconds and finds any information you want. It works with *any* file type, web articles and even with YouTube videos!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
aiPDF
About this launch
aiPDF
just another AI tool for chatting with docs, only better :)
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
aiPDF by
aiPDF
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Catalin Zorzini
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
aiPDF
is not rated yet. This is aiPDF's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report