  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → aiPDF

aiPDF

Just another AI tool for chatting with docs, only better :)

Free
Embed
aiPDF is your AI assistant that can scan, understand and "chat" with all your documents. It summarises massive docs in seconds and finds any information you want. It works with *any* file type, web articles and even with YouTube videos!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
aiPDF
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Catalin Zorzini
. Featured on November 24th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is aiPDF's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-