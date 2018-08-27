Aiogram is a pretty simple and fully asynchronous library for Telegram Bot API written in Python 3.6 with asyncio and aiohttp.
Reviews
- Pros:
Fast, middlewares, storages.Cons:
Not all functionality yet presented
This is probably what most of Telegram Bots Platform developers needed in Python.
Right now we use it in production in couple of projects and I would like to say that it works pretty neat especially in times of high load.
Looking forward to use it with more features.Artem Biryukov has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jacqueline von TesmarHiring@jacqvon · Community at Product Hunt ⚡️
Hey @jroot_junior, What was your inspiration in building this product? Please tell us more!
Upvote Share·