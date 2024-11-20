Subscribe
Sign in
Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
Shoutouts Leaderboard
The most-loved products on Product Hunt
Launch tags
Popular product themes
Product categories
Industries and sub-categories
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Home
Product
Aimfox
Aimfox
Built for LinkedIn outreach, made to close deals
Visit
Upvote 119
Free Options
Launch AI-personalized outbound campaigns and streamline lead management on LinkedIn. Automate unlimited LinkedIn accounts, unify their conversations, and sync their connections within a single Dashboard.
Launched in
Sales
Growth Hacking
LinkedIn
by
Aimfox
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Aimfox
Built for LinkedIn Outreach. Made to Close Deals.
1
review
Follow
Aimfox by
Aimfox
was hunted by
Charlie Patel
in
Sales
,
Growth Hacking
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Nikola
,
Božidar Nikolić
,
Damjan Martinov
,
Luka Jovanovic
,
Aleksandar Besarovic
and
Igor Cijan
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
Aimfox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Aimfox's first launch.
Points
119
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report