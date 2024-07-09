Launches
AiEditor
AiEditor
An open source AI-powered rich text editor
Free
AiEditor — An open source AI-powered rich text editor. Out-of-the-box, Fully Framework Supported,Markdown Friendly; Support private deployment with your private LLMs API key;
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
AiEditor
Pexx
About this launch
AiEditor
An open source AI-powered rich text editor.
AiEditor by
AiEditor
was hunted by
Jenny
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jenny
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
AiEditor
is not rated yet. This is AiEditor's first launch.
