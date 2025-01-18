Subscribe
  3. ai_licia
This is the latest launch from ai_licia
You AI Co-Host for online communities
Empower your community with ai_licia, the ultimate AI co-host, much more than your usual chat bot. Drive engagement, entertain audiences, and build deeper connections effortlessly, on multiple platforms.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceBotsCommunity

Ultimate AI Co-Host for online communities |
4.92 out of 5.0
76
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ai_licia by
was hunted by
Mathieu Bayou
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Community. Made by
Mathieu Bayou
and
Nicolas Jellab
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
is rated 4.9/5 by 12 users. It first launched on June 22nd, 2023.