ai_licia
This is the latest launch from ai_licia
See 1 previous launch
ai_licia
You AI Co-Host for online communities
Empower your community with ai_licia, the ultimate AI co-host, much more than your usual chat bot. Drive engagement, entertain audiences, and build deeper connections effortlessly, on multiple platforms.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
•
Community
ai_licia by
ai_licia
was hunted by
Mathieu Bayou
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Community
. Made by
Mathieu Bayou
and
Nicolas Jellab
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
ai_licia
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on June 22nd, 2023.