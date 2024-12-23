Launches
AI xmas movie generator
Generate terrible Christmas movies on demand
Generate terrible christmas movie posters on demand. Pick your protagonist, pick a love interest and let the AI do its magic 🌈 Poster, cringy film title, plot and even reviews. Just a bit of Christmas fun 🎄
Free
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Generate terrible christmas movies on demand!
AI xmas movie generator by
was hunted by
Jonny Miles
Movies
Artificial Intelligence
Jonny Miles
. Featured on December 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is AI xmas movie generator's first launch.