Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Coverr
See Coverr’s 4 previous launches →
Home
Product
AI Workflows by Coverr
AI Workflows by Coverr
Discover the workflows behind the best AI generated videos
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Unlock the power of AI video and art with Coverr's Workflows. Learn step-by-step from experts and master tools like Luma, Runway, Pika, Sora, and Midjourney. Start now!
Launched in
Design Tools
by
Coverr
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Coverr
Beautiful Free Stock Video Footage.
35
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
AI Workflows by Coverr by
Coverr
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Yoav Hornung
,
Vlad Savitskyi
,
Nuriel Zuarez
,
Kyrannio
and
Vladyslav Sheremeta
. Featured on October 10th, 2024.
Coverr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 34 users. It first launched on June 19th, 2015.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report