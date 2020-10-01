AI Website Builder
Next-Gen WordPress website builder with AI assistance
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Arto Minasyan
Maker
Co-Founder at Krisp & 10Web
Hey there Product Hunt Community, AI is here transforming all industries. But still even tech-savvy individuals can spend countless hours and money on the simple and manual website creation tasks: like getting up semantics, creating layouts, adding blocks, setting up styles. Pixel by pixel, widget by widget. Here and there. Imagine, building a new website in just a few minutes with a few clicks that could cost you a couple of bucks. We at 10Web have imagined and that is why this miracle is already a reality. We have created a next-generation WordPress Website Builder with AI Assistance by 10Web, which helps to get a copy of any website on WordPress in a few minutes. Get Started With AI Website Builder Today. Let’s create the change in website development together. Looking forward to hearing your feedback and questions to make AI Website Builder by 10Web even better.
Share
Upvote (2)
The great initiative. It's a true game-changer. Congrats guys :)
Share
Upvote (1)
@rudolf_melkumyan Thanks a lot 🙃
UpvoteShare