This is the latest launch from CreatorKit
See CreatorKit’s 9 previous launches →
Home
Product
AI Santa
AI Santa
Free personalized videos from Santa
Bring Santa to life with AI! Create free personalized videos from Santa. Something kids can’t believe when they see it. This Christmas bring Santa magic with AI. Try it free!
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
CreatorKit
CreatorKit
Create high-performing images and ads with AI, in minutes.
AI Santa by
CreatorKit
Kevin Natanzon
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
Kevin Natanzon
Lucia Sajon
Charly Vega
. Featured on December 2nd, 2024.
CreatorKit
4.3/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2020.
