AI Santa

Free personalized videos from Santa

Free
Bring Santa to life with AI! Create free personalized videos from Santa. Something kids can’t believe when they see it. This Christmas bring Santa magic with AI. Try it free!
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
 by
CreatorKit
About this launch
CreatorKit
12reviews
636
followers
AI Santa by
CreatorKit
was hunted by
Kevin Natanzon
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Social media marketing. Made by
Kevin Natanzon
,
Lucia Sajon
and
Charly Vega
. Featured on December 2nd, 2024.
CreatorKit
is rated 4.3/5 by 12 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2020.
