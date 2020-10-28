AI Portraits by SketchAR

discussion
Sergey Avetikov
Like! Simple and Fun! Can't wait to have the same for live video!!!
Andrey Drobitko
@sergey_avetikov Thanks, Sergey! Working hard to bring that to you asap!
Miranda JacksonDiscover Great Products & Companies
Very sweet! I love all these GANs project :)
Andrey Drobitko
@miranda_jackson Thanks! You know the game!)
Andrey Drobitko
Hey Hunters! We’re thrill to share with you that we achieved the next milestone of our strategy and created a new cutting-edge tool for creativity development. We launched an incredible feature – AI-PORTRAIT in the SketchAR app. Soon, we will open the opportunity for everyone to process their videos so that everyone can make their own cartoon simply by filming themselves on camera. In the meantime, edit your photos and hurry to find out how you and your friends will look like an illustration! We continue to democratize art, nurture creativity, and expand consciousness through technology.
Илья Бодров
Андрюха классный
Andrey Drobitko
@new_user_191ff947fb The whole SketchAR team is awesome!)
Sasha KruFounder / CEO at Lil City
Love it! It looks like I can easily create illustrations based on photos!) waiting fo videos! Cool
Andrey Drobitko
@sashakru Yeap! The potential is so huge with that!
