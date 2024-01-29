Products
This is the latest launch from Anima App
See Anima App’s 14 previous launches →
AI Figma to Code by Anima
AI Figma to Code by Anima
Let Anima code like you
A GenAI engine within Anima that allows users (developers) to automatically customize the code they produce so it resembles the way they code in terms of conventions. Anima for Figma: https://link.animaapp.com/3SlLmn2
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Anima App
About this launch
Anima App
Design to Code, Automated
AI Figma to Code by Anima by
Anima App
Myriam Cohen
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Andrico Karoulla
Federico Terzi
Aymeric Beudaert
Moez Bouaggad
Michal Cohen
Myriam Cohen
Avishay Cohen
Michal Cohen
Or Arbel
Yarden Katz
Ofer Laor
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Anima App
4.5/5 ★
by 67 users. It first launched on September 5th, 2016.
