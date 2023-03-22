Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Opera
See Opera’s 18 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI features by Opera
AI features by Opera
A suite of AI tools now live in the Opera browser
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The suite of new features – namely AI Prompts, plus sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic – are set to transform your browsing experience: you’ll not just experience the future of the web, but browse with superpowers.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Opera
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Opera
Opera isn't just a browser. It's an awesome browser.
52
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
AI features by Opera by
Opera
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Opera
is rated
3.8/5 ★
by 48 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#164
Report