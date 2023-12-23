Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Employe

AI Employe

GPT-4 Vision Powered First-ever reliable browser automation

Free
Embed
AI employee is an AI-first RPA Chrome extension that directly functions as a virtual assistant within your internet browser. It enables users to automate repetitive online tasks, like teaching new interns to perform them.
Launched in
Productivity
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
AI Employe

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch — we'd love to hear your feedback."

The makers of AI Employe
About this launch
AI EmployeGPT-4 Vision Powered First-ever reliable browser automation
0
reviews
10
followers
AI Employe by
AI Employe
was hunted by
Vignesh Warar
in Productivity, Robots, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Vignesh Warar
. Featured on December 25th, 2023.
AI Employe
is not rated yet. This is AI Employe's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-