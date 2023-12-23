Products
AI Employe
GPT-4 Vision Powered First-ever reliable browser automation
AI employee is an AI-first RPA Chrome extension that directly functions as a virtual assistant within your internet browser. It enables users to automate repetitive online tasks, like teaching new interns to perform them.
Launched in
Productivity
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
The makers of AI Employe
About this launch
AI Employe by
AI Employe
was hunted by
Vignesh Warar
in
Productivity
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vignesh Warar
. Featured on December 25th, 2023.
AI Employe
is not rated yet. This is AI Employe's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
