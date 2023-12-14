Products
AI Contract Analysis
AI Contract Analysis
Affordable legal document navigation in 57 languages
Instantly access easy-to-understand contract analysis for just a few dollars. Stop blindly signing documents and start understanding the hidden impacts. Over 50 languages supported.
SaaS
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
BetterLegal Assistant
BetterLegal Assistant
Instantly understand complicated legal jargon
10
reviews
834
followers
AI Contract Analysis by
BetterLegal Assistant
SaaS
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Chad Sakonchick
. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
BetterLegal Assistant
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on May 23rd, 2023.
