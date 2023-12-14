Products
AI Contract Analysis

Affordable legal document navigation in 57 languages

Instantly access easy-to-understand contract analysis for just a few dollars. Stop blindly signing documents and start understanding the hidden impacts. Over 50 languages supported.
Launched in
SaaS
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
 by
BetterLegal Assistant
About this launch
BetterLegal Assistant: Instantly understand complicated legal jargon
834
followers
AI Contract Analysis by
BetterLegal Assistant
was hunted by
KP
in SaaS, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chad Sakonchick
. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
BetterLegal Assistant
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on May 23rd, 2023.
