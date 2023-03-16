Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Bot Calorease.in
AI Bot Calorease.in

AI Bot Calorease.in

A Whatsapp Bot 🤖 to track your daily calories with AI

Free Options
Embed
Looking to keep tabs on your calorie intake without all the hassle? Look no further than Calorease.in! Our fun and easy-to-use WhatsApp bot makes it simple to log your meals without any pesky manual searches. "You can't manage what you can't measure."
Launched in Health & Fitness, Health, Fitness by
Calorease.in
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Introducing ✨ Calorease.in: AI-powered chatbot for calorie tracking & diet goals. 👋 Start in 3 steps: ☝🏽 Message "Hi" to bot on WhatsApp, ✌🏽 Answer body type questions, 💪🏽 Enjoy your nutrition assistant. No bulky apps or complex UIs. 🚀"

AI Bot Calorease.in
The makers of AI Bot Calorease.in
About this launch
Calorease.in
Calorease.inA Whatsapp Bot 🤖 to track your daily calories with AI
0
reviews
5
followers
AI Bot Calorease.in by
Calorease.in
was hunted by
Divyanshu Negi
in Health & Fitness, Health, Fitness. Made by
Divyanshu Negi
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Calorease.in
is not rated yet. This is Calorease.in's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-