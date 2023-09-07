Products
This is the latest launch from Dispatch
See Dispatch’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Assistant in Slack
AI Assistant in Slack
Delegate Slack to your AI assistant and save an hour per day
Visit
22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Your AI Executive Assistant works alongside you in Slack: 📚 Summarizing long conversations and extracting to-dos ✍️ Auto-drafting replies to help you save an hour per day
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dispatch
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What custom prompts would you want to give your AI assistant?"
The makers of AI Assistant in Slack
About this launch
Dispatch
Priority inbox for Slack
15
reviews
822
followers
Follow for updates
AI Assistant in Slack by
Dispatch
was hunted by
Stedman Blake Hood
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stedman Blake Hood
,
Daniel de Haas
and
Jaka Mušič
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
Dispatch
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on June 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report