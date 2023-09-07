Products
This is the latest launch from Dispatch
See Dispatch’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI Assistant in Slack

AI Assistant in Slack

Delegate Slack to your AI assistant and save an hour per day

Free Options
Your AI Executive Assistant works alongside you in Slack: 📚 Summarizing long conversations and extracting to-dos ✍️ Auto-drafting replies to help you save an hour per day
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Dispatch
Boost.space
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What custom prompts would you want to give your AI assistant?"

The makers of AI Assistant in Slack
About this launch
DispatchPriority inbox for Slack
15reviews
822
followers
AI Assistant in Slack by
Dispatch
was hunted by
Stedman Blake Hood
in Slack, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Stedman Blake Hood
,
Daniel de Haas
and
Jaka Mušič
. Featured on September 8th, 2023.
Dispatch
is rated 4.9/5 by 15 users. It first launched on June 2nd, 2022.
