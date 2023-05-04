Generate winning video ads with AI, using only the Store URL.
Yes, that’s literally all you have to do.
It's the first multimodal AI, combining models for text, image, voice, video, and more.
Need Shopify example? kyliecosmetics.com.
Results are mindblowing.
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to hear all feedback! AI Ads is still in the early days, but it definitely sets the bar on what's possible in video marketing with AI.
Websites that are not on the Shopify platform are coming soon!"
The makers of AI Ads - Website to Video Ads Generator