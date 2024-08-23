Subscribe
AI Ads Analyzer by GoMarble
AI Ads Analyzer by GoMarble
Analyze and improve your video and static ads
AI Ads Analyzer is an AI tool by GoMarble that performs creative analysis on any video or static ad. With a single click, you can identify what works and what doesn’t. Simply upload your ad to receive a detailed report on visuals, copy, and hooks.
Launched in
Design Tools
Marketing
Advertising
by
AI Ads Analyzer
About this launch
AI Ads Analyzer
AI-powered creative analysis of video/static ads
1
review
AI Ads Analyzer by GoMarble by
AI Ads Analyzer
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
. Made by
Swapnil Bari
,
Palkush Chawla
and
Aditya Sriram
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
AI Ads Analyzer
is rated
5/5 ★
by 0 users. This is AI Ads Analyzer's first launch.
