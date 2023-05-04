Products
AI Ads
Generate winning video ads with AI using only the Store URL

Generate winning video ads with AI, using only the Store URL. Yes, that’s literally all you have to do. It's the first multimodal AI, combining models for text, image, voice, video, and more. Need Shopify example? kyliecosmetics.com. Results are mindblowing.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
 by
CreatorKit
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Would love to hear all feedback! AI Ads is still in the early days, but it definitely sets the bar on what's possible in video marketing with AI. Websites that are not on the Shopify platform are coming soon!"

The makers of AI Ads
About this launch
CreatorKit
CreatorKitVideo creator for ecommerce and product video ads
356
was hunted by
Kevin Natanzon
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Made by
Kevin Natanzon
,
Charly Vega
,
Carla Dominutti
and
Lucia Sajon
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
is rated 4.5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on December 1st, 2020.
Upvotes
37
Comments
10
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#143