With Ahrefs Webmaster Tools you can:
1. Audit your website for 100+ common SEO issues (& get advice on how to fix them);
2. See what keywords your website is ranking for in Google search;
3. Find all websites that are linking to yours.
All for free.
Ahrefs Webmaster Tools is Powerful... and it's FreeAhrefs launched a free SEO tool that offers SEO and site diagnostic data. It's called Ahrefs Webmaster Tools. I took a test drive of the tools and I have to say I'm very impressed with the usefulness and of the on-page and off-page SEO data.
Here's an impressive free SEO tool that you've got to test right now(Image credit: Shutterstock) Ahrefs Webmasters Tools - FREE This top SEO tool is now free for anyone to use. It's particularly great for small businesses looking for a way to boost their online presence - and it's seriously easy to use. Check it out!
Tim Soulo
Maker
CMO & Product advisor @ Ahrefs
Hey Product Hunters! Thanks for checking out "Ahrefs Webmaster Tools" - our brand new free SEO toolkit. For the past 10 years we (Ahrefs) have been developing awesome online tools for SEO professionals... But not only that! We were also publishing a lot of free educational content on our blog and our YouTube channel. So that to help people around the world to learn the basics of SEO and grow search traffic to their websites. Our goal has always been to dispel the myth that SEO is an extremely sophisticated and technical area. And only a few "chosen" ones are able to figure it out. Not at all! We've seen too many cases where people would go from zero SEO knowledge to doubling their website traffic in just a few months. So Ahrefs Webmaster Tools is our next step towards making SEO more accessible to "non-SEOs." With AWT we're practically giving you free access to two of our professional SEO tools: Site Audit & Site Explorer. There's a lot you can do with these two tools to improve the SEO of your website and have it climb higher in Google search results. So hope you'll give a spin to AWT and find it useful ;) Cheers!
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
@timsoulo thanks for helping me improving my website! Good luck with your launch :)
Romain Brabant
Founder, SEO Buddy
Congrats on your launch, Ahrefs is always on 🔥 and one of the most useful SEO Tool out there. Special Mention to Sam Oh who deserve to be on Masterclass.com for the Ahrefs YouTube Channel, and @timsoulo for his "Blogging for Business" Course 🤩
Tim Soulo
Maker
CMO & Product advisor @ Ahrefs
@rb242bs thanks a lot for your kind words, Romain! :)
Raul Tiru Founder GlobalOwls (Social Enterprise)
Gave it a spin a couple of weeks ago. Super nice, Tim and Team!
Tim Soulo
Maker
CMO & Product advisor @ Ahrefs
@raultiru Thanks, Raul! :)
Rajan Ramachandran Founder at Social Duce & Optimuz
I've been using Ahrefs for years now and big fan of your blog. Just now signed up for Ahrefs Webmaster Tools, congrats on the launch!
Tim Soulo
Maker
CMO & Product advisor @ Ahrefs
@rajan_ramachandran Thanks! :)
Marko Saric
Co-founder Plausible Analytics
Great product! We use it for Plausible Analytics to follow our progress in search results. Helps us discover the latest backlinks and gives us more details into keywords we rank for in Google's search results. Perfect starting point for startups that want to get more into content marketing and SEO.
