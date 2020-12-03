Ahrefs Webmaster Tools
Tim Soulo
CMO & Product advisor @ Ahrefs
Hey Product Hunters! Thanks for checking out "Ahrefs Webmaster Tools" - our brand new free SEO toolkit. For the past 10 years we (Ahrefs) have been developing awesome online tools for SEO professionals... But not only that! We were also publishing a lot of free educational content on our blog and our YouTube channel. So that to help people around the world to learn the basics of SEO and grow search traffic to their websites. Our goal has always been to dispel the myth that SEO is an extremely sophisticated and technical area. And only a few "chosen" ones are able to figure it out. Not at all! We've seen too many cases where people would go from zero SEO knowledge to doubling their website traffic in just a few months. So Ahrefs Webmaster Tools is our next step towards making SEO more accessible to "non-SEOs." With AWT we're practically giving you free access to two of our professional SEO tools: Site Audit & Site Explorer. There's a lot you can do with these two tools to improve the SEO of your website and have it climb higher in Google search results. So hope you'll give a spin to AWT and find it useful ;) Cheers!
Gave it a spin a couple of weeks ago. Super nice, Tim and Team!
I've been using Ahrefs for years now and big fan of your blog. Just now signed up for Ahrefs Webmaster Tools, congrats on the launch!
@rajan_ramachandran Thanks! :)
Great product! We use it for Plausible Analytics to follow our progress in search results. Helps us discover the latest backlinks and gives us more details into keywords we rank for in Google's search results. Perfect starting point for startups that want to get more into content marketing and SEO.