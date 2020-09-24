discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tomas Jasovsky
Maker
Founder of Ahoyteam.com
@andreasklinger thanks for hunting, much appreciated. Hey hunters and makers, My name is Tomas, founder at AhoyTeam. About a year ago, we released an ebook on building company culture for the new Slack generation here on Product Hunt. I was floored by the responses we received. If it had been not for that PH launch and the overwhelming support from this community, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today… It has been a tough 12 months to go from an idea to a product, build a team, prototyping while taking on personal debt, and spending months telling investors that remote is here to stay and we are building a product to shape the future of how teams will be managed. About 3 months ago, we successfully raised our €500k pre-seed and partnered with our investor Lighthouse Ventures to deliver on the promise we gave. And today, the whole Ahoy “team” is beyond excited to finally introduce AhoyTeam as a platform for managers in remote companies to automate their routine daily/weekly processes directly in Slack and free up time for more important business-oriented work. - Automate repetitive workflows - Notification across tools & events - and streamlined Employee requests All of this is done directly in Slack and Teams (coming soon). We want to be the backbone of your routine processes, without you needing to toggle back and forth between different productivity tools. 2020 has been a tough year for all of us personally and to add to that an even more difficult time if we are running businesses. Companies were forced to switch to remote overnight with little preparation. That’s exactly why we would like to help and get all our users up and running in their new remote setup. Thank you again for this community. We wouldn't be here without you guys. Tomas, Founder, AhoyTeam
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
I have been following Tomas progress on Ahoyteam over the last years. Ahoyteam has the potential to become a company-internal zapier for managers.
UpvoteShareReport